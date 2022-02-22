The Indo Daily: Are the Defence Forces having a #MeToo moment?

"You must treat your comrades and those with whom you come into contact, whether on operations or not, with dignity, respect, tolerance and understanding.”

The mission set out by Óglaigh na hÉireann is one we can all aspire to – but allegations are mounting about it being a cold and hostile environment for women.

Among the recent allegations are assaults on two female soliders at a Dublin barracks. Another soldier has alleged being assaulted while on duty overseas. Another has complained she was sent inappropriate images by a male colleague.

Then there are the Women of Honour who have spoken out with stories of abuse and harassment.

Today on the Indo Daily host Kevin Doyle talks to retired army captain Diane Byrne and Ireland Editor Fionnán Sheahan and about a Defence Forces under fire for its treatment of women.