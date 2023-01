Andrew Tate, centre, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, last Tuesday. Photo: Alexandru Dobre/AP

For many, Andrew Tate was not a household name when Romanian police last month arrested the British kickboxer on charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape.

With more raids on homes related to the investigation, the Indo Daily finds out more about the controversial social media phenomenon and the influence of his toxic masculinity on impressionable young men.

Presenter Tabitha Monahan is joined by Irish Independent columnist, Tanya Sweeney, to find out more.