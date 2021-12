'And Just Like That'

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back as a Sex and the City sequel hits our small screens on Sky Comedy and NOW TV.

The Indo Daily: And Just Like That....Sex and the City is back!

While we’re missing Samantha, And Just Like That, a new 10-part spin off has aired and has us all talking once again about the original hit series, Sex and the City.

But will this new chapter have as much of an influence?

Host Siobhán Maguire is joined by SATC fans, Irish Independent’s Columnist, Tanya Sweeney, and Ireland Editor, Fionnán Sheahan.