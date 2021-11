Graham Dwyer (right) was convicted in 2015 of the 2012 murder of care worker Elaine O'Hara

Elaine O'Hara was murdered in August 2012 by Graham Dwyer.

The case is back in the news because Dwyer’s appeal of his conviction has gone all the way to the European courts.

Irish Independent Special Correspondent Paul Williams tells the story of the victim at the heart of one of Ireland’s most notorious murders.