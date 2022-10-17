The Indo Daily: Alex Jones, conspiracy theories, and the $1bn hoax

He's the loud-mouthed Texan right-wing shock jock who pushes endless conspiracy theories and fake news, but last week, Alex Jones, found himself with a $1bn bill from an American court over comments made about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

A Connecticut court has ordered him to pay damages of $965m to families of those killed in the shocking school massacre, after claiming for years that the tragic event was staged and never actually happened.

His Sandy Hook theory is one of myriad conspiracy claims that range from Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama being demons, to the US government's use of chemicals in water to turn frogs gay, and its ability to control the country's weather.

But will this billion-dollar verdict finally make the Jones accountable for his toxic claims?

In this episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's Tech Editor, Adrian Weckler, to find out more about the controversial host, and how he has managed to convince so many that his conspiracies are true.