The Indo Daily: Aimee Foley tells of sexual abuse by her father - "to hear he was only going to get five years just broke my already broken heart that little bit more"

Aimee Foley at home in Ennistymon, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand

Close

Aimee Foley at home in Ennistymon, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Listeners should be aware that today’s episode of the Indo Daily contains distressing content. "To hear that the man who put me through so much abuse was only going to get five years, just broke my already broken heart that little bit more."

Those are the words of Aimee Foley, who, for most of her life, carried the most sinister of secrets: she was brutally raped and sexually assaulted by her father.

The Indo Daily: Aimee Foley tells of sexual abuse by her father

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

That man, Michael O'Donoghue, from Ennistymon, Co Clare, with an address of Colmanstown, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, pleaded guilty to 31 counts of sexually assaulting Aimee, one count of raping her and one count of producing child pornography.

He was sentenced to five years in December 2020.

Aimee first spoke to the Irish Independent’s Eavan Murray and today, she shares her story with the Indo Daily. Host: Denise Calnan

