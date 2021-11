As Ireland meet Portugal in the Aviva Stadium tonight, there’s one footballer we’ll be watching closely – Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Today’s Indo Daily, we take a deep dive into Portugal’s record-breaking international superstar and look at the man behind one of the greatest footballers ever.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Aidan O’Hara, Deputy Group Head of Sport at the Irish Independent and Melanie Finn, Irish Independent Entertainment Correspondent.