Spencer, the new movie starring Kristen Stewart as Diana has us all talking royalty once again.

And like them or loathe them, the Royal Family is a permanent fixture of fascination here as we devour the good, the bad, and the downright deplorable in a constant news feed of royal antics...but just why do we care so much?

Today, Indo Daily host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent columnists, Ian O’Doherty and Sinéad Ryan, as we try to get to the bottom of this curious crush.