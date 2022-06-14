| 9.9°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: A Capitol Mess – Could former US President Donald Trump be heading for jail?

Could President Trump go to jail? The big revelations from the first House Select committee hearing into the January 6th attack on the US Capitol including the president’s daughter Ivanka and the former Attorney General Bill Barr stating that there was no election fraud

Former US president Donald Trump dismisses the investigation as illegitimate. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Former US president Donald Trump dismisses the investigation as illegitimate. Photo: Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump dismisses the investigation as illegitimate. Photo: Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump dismisses the investigation as illegitimate. Photo: Reuters

The House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, had its first in a series of hearings that will be broadcast on prime time TV across America.

More than 1,000 people were interviewed about how Trump and his team tried to overturn the results of the November 2020 election.

In a surprising twist we saw video footage of the president’s daughter Ivanka and the Attorney General Bill Barr stating that there was no election fraud. Could the President go to jail?

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Gina London, columnist with the Sunday Independent, founder of ‘Language of Leadership’ and former White House Correspondent for CNN.

The Indo Daily: A Capitol Mess – Could former US President Donald Trump be heading for jail?

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy