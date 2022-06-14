The Indo Daily: A Capitol Mess – Could former US President Donald Trump be heading for jail?

Former US president Donald Trump dismisses the investigation as illegitimate. Photo: Reuters

The House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, had its first in a series of hearings that will be broadcast on prime time TV across America.

More than 1,000 people were interviewed about how Trump and his team tried to overturn the results of the November 2020 election.

In a surprising twist we saw video footage of the president’s daughter Ivanka and the Attorney General Bill Barr stating that there was no election fraud. Could the President go to jail?

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Gina London, columnist with the Sunday Independent, founder of ‘Language of Leadership’ and former White House Correspondent for CNN.