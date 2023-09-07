The Indo Daily: A Body in Tralee, conspiracy theories and the FBI link – The Thomas Stofiel tragedy

An inquest in Tralee has finally answered a three-year long question - who was the man found dead on Sleep Mish Mountain in Kerry in 2020 and how was the FBI involved?

The body of a man was found on November 14, 2020, in the mountainous Tonevane area in Kerry by a farmer out looking for his sheep.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, but papers found on the dead man’s body lead Gardai to contact US authorities.

The story that unfolded would bring the search for the dead man’s identity from Tralee all the way to Oregan in the USA.

