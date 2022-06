Top Gun is in the cinema, Kate Bush is topping the charts, and inflation is at a record high.

No, it’s not 1980s Ireland, but it certainly feels like it sometimes because of all the similarities. But what was it like to be a child of the 80s, and is a revival exactly what we need to lighten the mood in a post-pandemic era?

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan and the Indo Daily’s Siobhán Maguire and Garrett Mulhall reminisce about all things Dallas, DeLorean and Duran Duran in today’s episode.