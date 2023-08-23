The Gangland Trial of the Century (Part 3) - Jonathan Dowdall, criminal connections, and his shadow over Sinn Féin

Everything Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch (left) and Jonathan Dowdall said on their car journey was captured on tape

This episode of the Indo Daily was released on the 18th of April 2023, before Gerry Hutch was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel in 2016.

On today's Indo Daily and fresh from yesterday's verdict in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, we look back at former Sinn Féin councillor, Jonathan Dowdall, and his murky criminal past unknown to the party.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire hears from Ireland Editor at Independent.ie, Fionnán Sheahan, about Dowdall's link to Sinn Féin over a 12-year period, including footage of him training at a gym owned by Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch with several prominent party members as they geared up for a friendly boxing competition.

Mary Lou McDonald has made it clear Dowdall's criminal behaviour has no place in her party, but with an election likely next year and government parties chomping at the bit to remind Sinn Féin of Dowdall's membership, can they ever shake off his association?