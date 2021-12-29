Michelle Smith de Bruin, and her husband and coach Eric de Bruin, during a press conference in 1988. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

The third and final episode of Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story looks at the legacy and impact of that first week of the 1996 Olympics and the ramifications of her doping violation.

While Smith’s four-year ban for tampering with a urine sample effectively ended her swimming career at age 29, she wasn’t the only person damaged by the episode.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smith Story, Episode 3

For some, the effects are still felt 25 years later. Olympic silver medallists Allison Wagner and Marianne Limpert talk about their memories of Atlanta and the nagging questions that remain unanswered.

We also delve deeper into the bitter division between those who vigorously defended Michelle’s reputation in the years following her Olympic success and the journalists who simply didn’t believe her story.

However, on one thing almost everyone can agree: how the controversy changed the shape of Irish sport. It was a wake-up call for everyone.



