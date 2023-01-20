The Best of the Indo Daily: Sex, shame and salvation – How Monica Lewinsky took back control

On the 17th of January 1998, the online news site, the Drudge Report broke the news of an affair between US President Bill Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. It was a scandal that rocked US politics and eventually lead to Bill Clinton becoming the second president to be impeached.

25 years on, Monica Lewinsky has reinvented herself and has reclaimed the narrative to emerge as a self-possessed, self-aware heroine for the post #MeToo generation.

In this best of episode of the Indo Daily, host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent writer Katie Byrne, to discuss the impact that the scandal had on Monica Lewinsky.

Larry Donnelly, law lecturer at NUI Galway talks about how the image of the “peace process president” was changed by the story and how it resurfaced during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.