The Best of the Indo Daily: Sean Quinn and the ‘forgotten’ €100,000 wedding cake

On this episode of the Indo Daily: how a €100,000 wedding cake became a battleground over the public’s right to know versus the right to be forgotten.

Sean Quinn was once Ireland’s richest man. Last November, members of the former billionaire’s family used a privacy law to erase from Google much of their past, including lavish spending and court battles over the collapse of the Quinn empire.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor of the Irish Independent and Adrian Weckler, Technology Editor of the Irish and Sunday Independent to discuss if the public interest is served if the Quinn’s have their cake and eat it too.