The Duke of York during his interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

While the fallout continues after the publication of Prince Harry's now record selling memoir, Spare, the explosive interviews as part of the book tour have become almost as controversial.

With the motto 'never complain' never explain well and truly out the window, the impact these interviews have had on the prince's image remains to be seen.

But one royal interview stands apart from all the others, when in November 2019 Prince Andrew sat down with BBC Newsnight for a bombshell interview that forever ruined his reputation.

While presenter Emily Maitlis was front of camera, the woman behind the scenes who made it all happen was producer Sam McAlister.

The Best of The Indo Daily: Scoop - The woman behind Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview

She tells The Indo Daily how she secured the now infamous interview.