| 6.1°C Dublin

The Best of The Indo Daily: Scoop - The woman behind Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview

The Duke of York during his interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA) Expand

Close

The Duke of York during his interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

The Duke of York during his interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

The Duke of York during his interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

While the fallout continues after the publication of Prince Harry's now record selling memoir, Spare, the explosive interviews as part of the book tour have become almost as controversial.

With the motto 'never complain' never explain well and truly out the window, the impact these interviews have had on the prince's image remains to be seen.

But one royal interview stands apart from all the others, when in November 2019 Prince Andrew sat down with BBC Newsnight for a bombshell interview that forever ruined his reputation.

While presenter Emily Maitlis was front of camera, the woman behind the scenes who made it all happen was producer Sam McAlister.

The Best of The Indo Daily: Scoop - The woman behind Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

She tells The Indo Daily how she secured the now infamous interview.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy