Indo Daily UNSOLVED: Heist! The mystery of the Northern Bank robbery

Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guest: Sam McBride

Police search a van for missing cash from the Northern Bank robbery Expand

Police search a van for missing cash from the Northern Bank robbery

On the 20th of December 2004, one of the largest robberies in history took place.

It was during rush hour in Belfast when a gang successfully made off with over £26 million from the headquarters of Northern Bank on Donegall Square West, without raising suspicions.

How did they do it and why after 18 years has nobody been convicted of the robbery?

In this Indo Daily UNSOLVED episode, presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Northern Ireland editor of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent, Sam McBride, to look back on the events of the heist.

