Indo Daily EXTRA: Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall is jailed for his part in the Regency Hotel murder

The world will be watching the so-called 'gangland trial of the century' this week when Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch appears before the courts for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel shooting in Dublin in 2016.

But today, there was a significant development in the Special Criminal Court when Jonathan Dowdall, 44, the former Sinn Féin councillor, was sentenced to four years in year for his part in the Regency hotel murder.

His father, Patrick, 65, was sentenced to two years for the same offence. In this Indo Daily EXTRA, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's Senior News Reporter, Robin Schiller, who was in court for the sentencing.

