From why we love (to hate) Love Island, to doomsday fuel plans and a history of Pride: this week on The Indo Daily

BH Monday: The Indo Daily Select: Royalty Check — the many times royal figures have fallen from grace There was a notable absence from the Queen's Jubilee celebrations last weekend – Prince Andrew, who tested positive for Covid. However, it’s been a year of controversy for the Queen’s son who settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virgina Giuffre. But he’s not the only member of a royal family to fall from grace...

Tuesday: It is what it is - why do so many of us love Love Island? As the dating show returned to our screens, we asked what are secrets of its success and the dating show still as popular as ever, or way past its peak? It's already a trending topic on social media, but is it the victim of its own success?

Wednesday: The never-ending Tory — How much longer can Boris Johnson remain Prime Minister? It’s been another difficult week for the UK's Conservative Party. Between booing at last weekend’s Jubilee celebrations, surviving the no confidence vote, and pacifying an uneasy public, will Boris Johnson see out the summer in his current role?

Thursday: Fuel’s Gold — From car travel bans to fuel rationing, how a doomsday fuel plan could affect you Key potential dates have been earmarked by government in their efforts to ration the country’s fuel supply in the event of a crisis this winter. What would that mean for you and the country and is Ireland the only nation looking at these emergency measures?

Friday: From the Stonewall Riots to Mardi Gras —The History of Pride In the early hours of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City. What followed became known as the Stonewall Riots - protests that made history and gave rise to a global movement seeking justice and equality for the LGBTQ+ community. It's a fight that continues to this day.

Saturday: The Indo Daily Bonus - Is the remote working dream over? Large tech companies like Apple and Google have been telling their Irish employees to return to the office, ending the possibility of working fully remote. What has happened to the idea that remote working is the future? And are other companies following the tech giants’ lead?







