Downfall: Medal of Dishonour – The Australian soldier who went from war hero to war criminal

Ben Roberts-Smith was a national hero in his native Australia until the country's most historic defamation case found he committed war crimes while serving in Afghanistan. The Indo Daily hears his story and why he's now appealing that loss. Host: Kevin Doyle. Guest: Tiff Genders.

At the height of his military career, Ben Roberts-Smith was Australia’s most decorated, living soldier. His reported acts of gallantry made him a national hero and served as a springboard to a successful career as a media executive in recent years.

However, allegations of war crimes including that he pushed a handcuffed man off a cliff have tarnished his military legacy and sounded the last post for his public image.

On today's episode presenter Kevin Doyle hears about his downfall from 9News Sydney reporter, Tiff Genders, and how that historic defamation loss is now being appealed by the fallen war hero.