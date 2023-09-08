Best of The Indo Daily: Unravelling the 50-year-old mystery of the Cork father who disappeared twice

John Richards Jnr (centre) with his father John Snr and his mother Sheila on his wedding day in 1973.

A man whose father abandoned his Irish family almost 50 years ago and vanished without trace, believes the mystery over his fate has been solved thanks to a newspaper article four months ago.

Nestled on the banks of the Blackwater River, the picturesque market town of Fermoy would become the unlikely scene of a curious double vanishing of the same man.

Now, half a century later, an abandoned son is seeking to unravel the secrets of father’s second life.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Ralph Riegel, Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent, to tell the story of a family searching for answers.