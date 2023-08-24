Best of The Indo Daily: The Rise of Rhasidat Adeleke - The Inside Track from Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke will turn 21 later this month but her performance at the World Athletics Championships already has everybody talking about her as a generational talent.

Adeleke has been making a habit out of breaking national records in the 200m and the 400m.

Has she the potential to become a medallist for Ireland in the 400m at next year's Paris Olympics?

We went to the University of Texas at Austin - where Adeleke is on scholarship - to get the inside track on her sensational rise.

Irish Independent Journalist Sinéad Kissane speaks to Rhasidat Adeleke and her coach Edrick Floreal. First published on April 22, 2023.