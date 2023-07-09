Best of The Indo Daily: The mysterious disappearance of Tina Satchwell — 'You don’t just vanish off the face of the earth’

Forty-five-year-old Tina Satchwell disappeared from her home in Youghal, Co Cork in March 2017. She had no passport; no mobile phone and her bank account has not been accessed since.

Four days later, Tina's husband Richard Satchwell reports her missing to gardai and a media appeal is issued.

Six years later there is still no sign of Tina despite an exhaustive trawl of CCTV footage from Irish ports and airports.

Detectives believe that someone in east Cork has information about what happened to Tina. Gardaí again issued an appeal for information after the sixth anniversary of her disappearance without trace from her Cork home.

Gardaí have no plans for further major searches – but indicated that such operations will be ordered if fresh information comes to light.

The Indo Daily is joined by Irish Independent Southern Correspondent Ralph Riegel to find out more about the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.