FRANK McCANN GUILTY OF THE MURDER OF HIS WIFE ESTHER AND BABY JESSICA WHO WAS ESTHER'S NIECE WHEN THEY DIED IN FIRE IN THEIR HOUSE

On the 4th of September 1992, a fire broke out at the home of Frank and Esther McCann on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham, killing Esther and the couple’s 18-month-old foster daughter, Jessica.

What looked like an accident was revealed to be a double murder by Frank McCann. His motive? To stop his wife finding out a secret that could not only prevent them adopting Jessica but destroy his precious reputation.

In episode one of the Frank McCann Murders, the Indo Daily explores the life of Frank and Esther McCann and the adoption process that threatened to expose his sordid secret.

Best of The Indo Daily: The Frank McCann Murders - Part One

Presenter Siobhán Maguire speaks to Esther McCann’s sister, Marian and niece Esther, Irish Independent journalist Conor Feehan and journalist Stephen O’Brien.