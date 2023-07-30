Best of The Indo Daily: Ponies and Cronies - Fianna Fáil and the Galway Races tent

The Galway Races make a welcome return for horse racing fans tomorrow. Running right up until Sunday, the Ballybrit event is expected to draw crowds of up to 150,000 people. One group who won't be attending is Fianna Fáil, who called time on their annual fundraiser there in 2008, after 15 years.

The event spanned two Taoisigh, Bertie Ahern and Brian Cowen, the latter pulling the plug on the political outing. But its legacy lives on in the many stories still shared of its prominent guests from political players to property developers and prominent businessmen. Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent Irish Editor, Fionnán Sheahan to find out more about the infamous Galway tent.