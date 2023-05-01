Best of The Indo Daily: Jesus, Mary, and Joseph - Moving Statues and Ireland's Mass Hysteria of 1985

July 1985: 13 people witness a statue of Our Lady 'moving' in the small Cork village of Ballinspittle sparking nationwide phenomenon

In 1985, the world was an eventful place with Mikhail Gorbachev taking power in the Soviet Union, and a new fundraising event called Live Aid playing out on the world stage to raise over $50m for famine relief in Ethiopia. Meanwhile, in Ireland, we were preoccupied with our own homegrown phenomenon - moving statues, miracles and a whole lot of praying.

From Athenry to Avoca, Ballinspittle to Birr, visitations, apparitions, and moving statues were sighted at grottos dotted around the country.

The Indo Daily: Jesus, Mary, and Joseph - Moving Statues and Ireland's Mass Hysteria of 1985

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Sunday Independent, Liam Collins, to look back on the mass hysteria that gripped the country. First broadcast November 2022.