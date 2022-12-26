Best of the Indo Daily: Downfall - Why did Oscar Pistorius pull the trigger?

The Indo Daily tracks the 'Downfall' of Oscar Pistorius, the South African athlete who is currently serving a sentence for murder and who is currently seeking early parole on his sentence.

Nicknamed the Blade Runner, Pistorius was lauded for his sporting achievements the world over.

But his world quickly fell apart when he shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp at his home in Pretoria on Valentine's Day 2013.

His trials garnered global interest as the world-famous athlete was charged with murder. Journalist and author, John Carlin, has written a book about this and has also met with Pistorius, and he joins presenter Siobhán Maguire on this episode.