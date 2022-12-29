Best of the Indo Daily: Downfall - Femme Fatale - The Black Widow, Catherine Nevin

CATHERINE NEVIN ENTERING THE DUBLIN CENTRAL CRIMIN...CATHERINE NEVIN ENTERING THE DUBLIN CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT TODAY WHERE HER TRIAL RESUMED FOR THE MURDER OF HER HUSBAND TOM SEE COURT COPY PIC:MARC O'SULLIVAN/COLLINS/DUBLIN

Catherine Nevin's dark plot to have her husband murdered resulted in Tom Nevin, a well-known publican, being shot in the chest at point-blank range as he sat at the kitchen table counting the day's takings in the early hours of March 19, 1996.

Catherine played the role of a grieving wife to perfection and in orchestrating that brutal assassination, she was supremely confident that she had pulled off the perfect murder.

Dubbed the Black Widow during her trial, she was found guilty of murder by hiring a gunman to assassinate him.

