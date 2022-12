Prestige and clout: Bishop Eamonn Casey in Dublin in 1985

Catholic Ireland was rocked by revelations of Bishop Eamon Casey’s affair with an American woman called Annie Murphy – and they had a child together.

When Annie broke her silence on RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland in 1992 after the bishop’s resignation, a nation stood still while details of their secret love affair became common knowledge.

Host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent Feature Writer Kim Bielenberg to hear about the dramatic fall from grace of Bishop of Galway, Eamonn Casey.