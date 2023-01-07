| 9.4°C Dublin

Best of the Indo Daily: Chess, Sex Toys, and Cheating — The Carlsen V Niemann Scandal

Never has a chess match grabbed the attention of the world’s media like the defeat of the five-time defending world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the hands of the up and coming American chess player Hans Niemann.

What ensued would see allegations of cheating and spying and an offer from Niemann to play his games naked going forward.

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Malcolm Pein editor of Chess Magazine and chess correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, to look at how the world of chess is dealing with the integrity of their sport being questioned.

