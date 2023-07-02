Best of The Indo Daily: Albert Reynolds, an Australian monk, a hijacked plane, and the Third Secret of Fatima

Albert Reynolds was asked to help bid for F1 race in capital. Photo: Part of the NPA and Independent Newspapers Ireland

On the first of May 1981, Ireland was sent into shock when an Aer Lingus flight was hijacked on its short trip from Dublin to London.

The story made international headlines as a former Australian monk, Lawrence 'Larry' Downey, held the Irish plane hostage for almost eight hours. So, what were his intentions?

And how did then Minister for Transport, and later Taoiseach, Albert Reynolds, become an unlikely hero in a story that stretched as far as Iran and the Vatican?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire hears everything about this mysterious tale from Sunday Independent columnist, Sarah Caden.