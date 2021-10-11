The Indo Daily: Why you are skint – everything you need to know about the budget

As the cost of living continues to soar in Ireland, Siobhán Maguire from The Indo Daily speaks to Hugh O’Connell, from the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, and Marian Ryan, from Taxback.com, to find out what the budget will mean for you.

From pensions to penny pinching, the housing crisis to hiked up heating bills, we take a sneak peek at the shape of your finances in 2022.

The Indo Daily will have rolling coverage of Budget 2022 as it unfolds tomorrow on Independent.ie.

