What happened to Philip Cairns?

This week, 36 years ago, young Philip disappeared while walking to school. He has never been found. For many of Ireland’s adults who remember the 1980s, there is one very significant missing persons case that still haunts after all these years.

The Indo Daily Unsolved: A crime without clues — the disappearance of Philip Cairns

When Philip disappeared, his image, which is still used to this day of a smiling young boy in his Confirmation outfit with a large red rosette badge pinned to his grey coat, struck a chord with the nation. His disappearance remains a mystery, but along with gardaí and family, there is a handful of journalists who have never stopped asking about what happened to Philip on the 23rd of October in 1986.

On today's Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Sunday Independent’s Senior News Correspondent Maeve Sheehan, to look back on the story of Philip, why his disappearance remains one of the most high-profile cases in Ireland, and how a convicted paedophile called Eamon Cooke may have taken those secrets with him to his grave.