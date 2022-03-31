| -0.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Trash talk and tantrums — Conor McGregor's fight to fame

A self-professed mammy’s boy, a family man and supposedly the world’s best boss, Conor McGregor’s rise to fame has never been short on controversies. The UFC fighter is set to appear before the courts in Dublin after being charged with dangerous driving. But the speeding offence is the latest in a long line of very public outbursts from attacking a bus in New York to assaulting a man in a Dublin pub.

On today's Indo Daily, we look at the often volatile world of the 33-year-old. Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent sport's journalist, Vincent Hogan, and the Sunday Independent's Niamh Horan.

