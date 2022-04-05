| 9°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Terminal turmoil — What you need to know about Dublin Airport delays and how to beat the queues

A busy Dublin Airport last week amid lengthy security queues. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

A busy Dublin Airport last week amid lengthy security queues. Photo: Mark Condren

The Dublin Airport Authority is under pressure to implement an emergency plan to deal with passengers heading away on holidays over the coming weeks, namely Easter.

This comes on foot of massive security delays last week which saw some passengers miss their flights, while others were encouraged to allow for a three-and-a-half hour wait to clear the queues.

The Indo Daily finds out what's happening at Ireland's busiest airport and hears how you can beat the queues. Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Patrick Edmond, Managing Director of Altair Advisory, and aviation expert, and Pól Ó Conghaile, Travel editor at the Irish Independent, while journalist Ciara O'Loughlin shares her own experience of travelling through the airport last weekend.

