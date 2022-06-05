The Indo Daily Select: Royalty Check — the many times royal figures have fallen from grace

With the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations well underway in the UK, there was one notable absent member of the royal family from some public events – Prince Andrew, who tested positive for Covid last week.

However, it’s been a year of controversy for the Queen’s son who settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virgina Giuffre. But he’s not the only member of a royal family to fall from grace.

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by Tanya Sweeney, feature writer at the Irish Independent, as they take a look at other royal embarrassments from Sweden to Thailand, Belgium and Dubai.