The Indo Daily Select: Royalty Check — the many times royal figures have fallen from grace

Prince Andrew paid a settlement to Virginia Giuffre, ending the sex assault case. Photo: Neil Hall/PA Wire Expand

With the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations well underway in the UK, there was one notable absent member of the royal family from some public events – Prince Andrew, who tested positive for Covid last week.

However, it’s been a year of controversy for the Queen’s son who settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virgina Giuffre. But he’s not the only member of a royal family to fall from grace.

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by Tanya Sweeney, feature writer at the Irish Independent, as they take a look at other royal embarrassments from Sweden to Thailand, Belgium and Dubai.

