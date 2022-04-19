The Indo Daily: Putin's Last Stand? What the 'Battle of Donbas' means for Ukraine

A woman mourns during a funeral of a relative, who died during shelling by Russian troops, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the cemetery in Irpin, Kyiv region. Picture: Reuters

It's now two months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In that time, eastern cities have borne the brunt of the attack, leaving western locations like Lviv as something of a safe space for people fleeing regions under siege.

But this has changed with powerful air strikes on Lviv killing innocent civilians. War crimes and genocide now dominate the narrative as Ukraine vows to fight on in this latest phase, the battle for Donbas.

The Indo Daily finds out more about the ongoing conflict as presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Fianna Fáil Senator, Timmy Dooley, who last week visited the war-scarred Bucha. Donnacha Ó Beacháin, Professor of Politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University, and John O'Brennan, Professor of EU Politics at Maynooth University, are on hand to provide some expert analysis.