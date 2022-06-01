The murder of James Whelan in Finglas last month marked an escalation in the drugs feud between two gangs.

The Indo Daily: Mr Flashy, the Gucci gang and Dublin's latest underworld feud

Whelan's mother's home was petrol bombed in the early hours of Saturday morning. Over 70 attacks have been carried out as part of the ongoing feud. They include shootings, kidnappings, petrol bomb attacks and a murder.

Host Kevin Doyle speaks to Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about the latest gangland warfare terrorizing the streets of Dublin. Who are these feuding gangs? What has led them to murder people and firebomb homes and more importantly where will this all end?