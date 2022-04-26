The Indo Daily: Madeleine McCann — The little girl lost in time and 15 years of heartbreak

On the 3rd of May in 2007, the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old British girl, started a global conversation as to what could have happened her.

With the 15th anniversary of that disappearance this year, and a new ‘arguido’ or official suspect named last week, the Indo Daily revisits the events on the night she went missing and what followed, including her parents Kate and Gerry finding themselves under intense media scrutiny and police suspicion.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Sunday Independent columnist, Sarah Caden, and journalist, John McGee, who was holidaying in the same resort all those years ago.