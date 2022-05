With Dublin Airport promising to open additional security lines so passengers make their flights after last weekend’s delay debacle which saw around 1,000 people , the Indo Daily finds out what you can do to speed up the process.

The Indo Daily: Keep calm and bring a carry-on — How to beat the chaotic queues at Dublin Airport

From travelling light to planning your parking, the Irish Independent’s Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile is on hand to help you navigate your way through any airport delays this summer.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire hears some helpful holiday hacks.