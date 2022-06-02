| 11.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Johnny Depp wins, but what now for Amber Heard and the #metoo era?

Johnny Depp won his multi-million dollar after jurors returned verdicts in his favour on Wednesday (Steve Helber, Pool/AP/PA)

Johnny Depp won his multi-million dollar after jurors returned verdicts in his favour on Wednesday (Steve Helber, Pool/AP/PA)

Six weeks of evidence and almost 13 hours of testimony, the libel trial of Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard has sparked much conversation about sexual violence and domestic abuse, as well as the rise and rise of fan culture in a digital age, and trials by media.

So, what next for Amber Heard, who reportedly plans to appeal the verdict.

And what consequences does the outcome hold for the #metoo movement and speaking out against sexual violence and domestic abuse?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Eoin O'Dell, Associate Professor at the Trinity College School of Law, and Jennifer Gannon, Pop Culture journalist.

The Indo Daily: Johnny Depp wins, but what now for Amber Heard and the #metoo era?

