Jay Bourke is no stranger to controversy. Once the Celtic Tiger’s poster boy, who at one stage had pub and restaurant interests employing more than 1,000 people, he now has total debts of €13.7m, and has been unsuccessful in writing off a €12.2m debt.

From burger joints, restaurants, and bars to possible bankruptcy – where did it go wrong for the well-known businessman?

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by Jay Bourke and the Irish Independent's Legal Editor, Shane Phelan.