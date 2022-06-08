The Indo Daily: Fuel’s Gold — From car travel bans to fuel rationing, how a doomsday fuel plan could affect you

Winter is coming, and with it the threat of a national fuel crisis. The war on Ukraine has seen global fuel shortages that are already hurting Irish consumers as the price of petrol and diesel continue to soar this summer.

Now, key potential dates have been earmarked by government in their efforts to ration the country’s fuel supply.

An ‘Oil Emergency Allocation Scheme’ which could see limits placed on all non-essential car travel, rationing of fuel and rolling blackouts is in place.

What would that mean for you and the country and is Ireland the only nation looking at these emergency measures?

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the Irish Independent’s Western Correspondent, Eavan Murray, and Business Columnist, Richard Curran, to find out more.