| 13.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Fuel’s Gold — From car travel bans to fuel rationing, how a doomsday fuel plan could affect you

Fuel prices continue to surge. Stock image Expand

Close

Fuel prices continue to surge. Stock image

Fuel prices continue to surge. Stock image

Fuel prices continue to surge. Stock image

Winter is coming, and with it the threat of a national fuel crisis. The war on Ukraine has seen global fuel shortages that are already hurting Irish consumers as the price of petrol and diesel continue to soar this summer.

Now, key potential dates have been earmarked by government in their efforts to ration the country’s fuel supply.

An ‘Oil Emergency Allocation Scheme’ which could see limits placed on all non-essential car travel, rationing of fuel and rolling blackouts is in place.

What would that mean for you and the country and is Ireland the only nation looking at these emergency measures?

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the Irish Independent’s Western Correspondent, Eavan Murray, and Business Columnist, Richard Curran, to find out more.

The Indo Daily: Fuel’s Gold — From car travel bans to fuel rationing, how a doomsday fuel plan could affect you

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy