The Indo Daily Crime Week: Tragedy in Tokyo ⁠— The Murder of Nicola Furlong

In 2011, Nicola Furlong embarked on the trip of a lifetime to Japan. A student at Dublin City University, Nicola went to Tokyo to for her Erasmus year of study. But eight months later, she was murdered, leaving her distraught family in Ireland seeking answers and justice.

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Sunday Independent Journalist Ali Bracken about how a talented student’s dream journey became a parent’s nightmare and how a murderer is about to be released.

