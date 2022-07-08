The murder of Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee during riots in the Creggan area of Derry in 2019 sent shockwaves globally.

The Indo Daily BONUS: The murder of Lyra McKee and the rise of the New IRA

How was this accomplished and popular journalist targeted and gunned down so brutally in broad daylight?

The dissident republican group, the New IRA, was responsible for her murder and although the group has been critically damaged since that shooting, they continue to pound the streets of Derry with a menacing air. Indeed, along with the political party Saoradh, they expound a traditional version of Irish republicanism.

What drives them, who leads them and just what are they capable of?

Today’s Indo Daily BONUS looks to our sister podcast the Bel Tel for some answers. Presenter Ciarán Dunbar is joined by chief reporter with The Sunday Life, Ciarán Barnes, to find out more.