The Indo Daily: Bertie Ahern — The Troubles, tribunals and triumphs of the Teflon Taoiseach

As a three-term Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern looked unstoppable. But in 2008, the Teflon Taoiseach quickly became unstuck over questions about his financial affairs. In 2008, he resigned as the country's leader, and in 2012, he left Fianna Fail, in the wake of the findings of the Mahon Tribunal.

His fall from grace was in stark contrast with the backslapping for his pivotal role in peace negotiations in the Northern Ireland and the highs of the heady and greedy days of the Celtic Tiger which he presided over. But now we have hints that a return to the political arena and his old party may well be on the cards.

In today’s episode of the Indo Daily we look back at the rise and fall of Bertie Ahern and ask if it’s his time to rise again? Presenter Siobhán Maguire are two Irish Independent reporters, John Downing, political journalist and columnist, and Philip Ryan, political editor, to look back on Ahern's political career and whether a comeback is on the cards.