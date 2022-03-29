| 7°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Acting Out — why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

The Oscars was box office viewing for all the wrong reasons this year. Will Smith’s outburst has thrown up debates about acts of violence, keeping control and the pressures of life in the limelight. Host Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent feature writer, Kirsty Blake Knox to talk about the fallout from this extraordinary turn of events.


Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters Expand

Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

