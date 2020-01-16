Select time to preview
Podcasts The Floating Voter

Thursday 16 January 2020

The Floating Voter: The election campaign has officially started, so where do the parties stand?

L to R: Tanaiste Simon Coveney, Candidate Sandra McIntyre, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister Heather Humphries TD, Minister Paschal Donohoe TD, Minister Helen McEntee TD and candidate Cllr. TP O’Reilly visit Combilift in Monaghan to launch their election campaign. Photo: Douglas O’Connor.
The starting pistol has been sounded in the general election and the Floating Voter podcast will be with you all the way until February 8th.

On this show, Philip Ryan is joined by John Downing, Gabija Gataveckaite and Hugh O’Connell discus the first official day of the campaign.

Leo Varadkar landed the first gaffe of the campaign by trying to politicise a life-changing injury suffered by a homeless man in Dublin. Fine Gael also tried to make it all about Brexit. Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil may be quietly creeping ahead in the election race without putting in too much effort. But there’s a long way to go yet.

