The Floating Voter: The election campaign has officially started, so where do the parties stand?

Independent.ie

The starting pistol has been sounded in the general election and the Floating Voter podcast will be with you all the way until February 8th.

https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-floating-voter/the-floating-voter-the-election-campaign-has-officially-started-so-where-do-the-parties-stand-38867827.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/86ed1/38865323.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/IICombiLift06.jpg