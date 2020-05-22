The Floating Voter: Micheal Martin 'defined by his hatred' of Sinn Féin, a TD claims

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has become defined by his “hatred” of Sinn Féin, a senior member of the party has claimed.

Cavan/Monaghan TD Matt Carthy said Mr Martin has a “fixation” with Sinn Féin and voters do not know what else he stands for.

Speaking to Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast, Mr Carthy said: “His own personal views of our party have become him in many respects.”

“If you were to ask ordinary people on the street what does Micheál Martin stand for my guess is that, apart from his hatred of Sinn Féin, people would find it very hard to come up with a second thing,” he added.

Mr Carthy said he and other Sinn Féin TDs have had conversations with Fianna Fáil members about government formation but not on a formal basis.

“I have conversations with people I'm sure other Sinn Féin representatives with people but not on the basis of proper discussion around government because the Fianna Fáil party collectively have made a decision that they won't engage with Sinn Féin in relation to government,” he said.

“You are right to say that lots of members of that party disagree with that strategy and particularly at a grassroots level I know that it has created a lot of disconcern among their own membership but at the end of the day that's a call their own leadership need to take,” he added.

